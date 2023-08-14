Wedbush Raises UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $20.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMH. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -248.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 32.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after purchasing an additional 886,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

