Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,541 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.