Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $132.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

