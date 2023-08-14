Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $836,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.