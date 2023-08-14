Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $252.82 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

