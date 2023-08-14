Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 10,849 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

