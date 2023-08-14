Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

