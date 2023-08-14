Wedbush Trims Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price to $6.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

