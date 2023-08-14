WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on WELL. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Pi Financial upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.43.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
