Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $270.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.56 and its 200 day moving average is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

