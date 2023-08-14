Wells Fargo & Company Trims ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Target Price to $73.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

