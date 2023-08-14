Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in July

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,659,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 9,541,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.8 days.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
SPGYF stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.67.
Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
