Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Down 19.7% in July

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Shares of WLMIY stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.3945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

