Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in July

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,079.0 days.
Wizz Air Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $30.00 on Monday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $37.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.
About Wizz Air
