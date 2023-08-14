Xunlei (XNET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter.

XNET stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xunlei by 132.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xunlei in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

