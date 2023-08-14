Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,650 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $81.11 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

