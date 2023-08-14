Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $657,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Buckle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BKE opened at $37.16 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

