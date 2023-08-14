ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Insider Sells $16,141.16 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) insider John R. Prestridge III sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $16,141.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,586.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ZeroFox Trading Up 0.8 %
ZFOX opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.68.
ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on ZeroFox
ZeroFox Company Profile
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZeroFox
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.