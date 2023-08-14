ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Insider Sells $16,141.16 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) insider John R. Prestridge III sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $16,141.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,586.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZeroFox Trading Up 0.8 %

ZFOX opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZeroFox

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.