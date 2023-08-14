Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 142,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,907,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of APLE opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

