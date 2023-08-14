Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 176 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $292.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

