10,904 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

