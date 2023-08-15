11,504 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,983,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $123.39 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

