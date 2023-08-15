1,184 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JNK stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $97.68.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.