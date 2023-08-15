15,748 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

