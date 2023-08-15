1,850 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

