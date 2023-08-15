2,035 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

