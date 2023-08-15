31,447 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

