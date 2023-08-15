5,579 Shares in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XCOR. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FundX ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,494,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FundX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of FundX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FundX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FundX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

FundX ETF stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. FundX ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.

The fundX ETF (XCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides broad exposure to stocks from around the world of various market capitalization that are perceived to be in sync with market leaders. XCOR was launched on Nov 1, 2001 and is managed by FundX.

