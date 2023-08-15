6,201 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Corteva by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

