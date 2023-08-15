6,219 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,219 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,333 shares of company stock worth $300,454 and have sold 41,718 shares worth $3,994,557. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

