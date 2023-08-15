98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.66. The firm had revenue of C$86.86 million for the quarter.

98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

