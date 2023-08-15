Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

