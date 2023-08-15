Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.55.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.