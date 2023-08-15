Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.55.
Adecoagro Trading Down 3.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
