Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) PT Lowered to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut Adicet Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

ACET stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,882,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

