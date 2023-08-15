Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.0 days.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of AGGZF opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.