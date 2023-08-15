Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGGZF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Ag Growth International Stock Up 15.4 %
Ag Growth International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
