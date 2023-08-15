Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AGGZF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $45.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

