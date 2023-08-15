Akumin’s (AKU) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Akumin from $0.50 to $0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.
