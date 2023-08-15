Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $100.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.64.

NYSE:BABA opened at $93.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,180,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

