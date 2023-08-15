Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $120.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.64.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BABA opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.