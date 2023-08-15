Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIRD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Allbirds Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.52 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allbirds by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

