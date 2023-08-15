Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Raised to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altium from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALMFF
Altium Stock Performance
About Altium
Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altium
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.