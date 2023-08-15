Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Raised to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altium from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Altium Stock Performance

About Altium

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Altium has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

