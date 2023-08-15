Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $294 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 6.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $293,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,444,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

