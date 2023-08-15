Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASGTF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASGTF

Altus Group Price Performance

About Altus Group

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $32.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. Altus Group has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $43.44.

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.