AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $2.15.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 35.5 %

AMC stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.77.

AMC Entertainment shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,202,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,924,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,891,642 shares of company stock worth $56,338,248. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,979,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 129,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 259,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 608,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 69,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

