AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.15.

Shares of AMC opened at $3.40 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Shares of AMC Entertainment are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,924,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,891,642 shares of company stock valued at $56,338,248 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,412,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

