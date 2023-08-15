American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,245.06%.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
