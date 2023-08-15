American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

