American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
About American Shared Hospital Services
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.