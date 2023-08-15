Analysts Issue Forecasts for Element Solutions Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Element Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.