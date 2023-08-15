Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intellicheck Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.60. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intellicheck by 7.6% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

